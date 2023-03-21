Watch: Shah Rukh Khan collaborates with Bhuvan Bam for fun video

The Bollywood star and the YouTube sensation came together to announce Pathaan's OTT debut

By ANI Published: Tue 21 Mar 2023, 5:41 PM Last updated: Tue 21 Mar 2023, 5:52 PM

Actor Shah Rukh Khan, who is currently gearing up for the digital release of his action thriller film Pathaan, collaborated with Indian YouTuber Bhuvan Bam on Tuesday for a fun video.

Taking to Instagram, the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video shared the video which they captioned, "nothing, just Pathaan sharing some news with you. watch #PathaanOnPrime, March 22 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu."

In the video, SRK could be seen saying Pathaan's dialogue "Apni Kursi Ki Peti Baandh Lo" but ends up getting irritated with the same old style of promoting his films. He then asks Bhuvan to think of some unique idea to promote the film. In the end, Bhuvan's ideas leave SRK frustrated and he comes up with his own idea to promote the action thriller.

Soon after the OTT platform released the video, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"Shah Rukh Khan and Bhuvan Bam acting together, this is beautiful," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "King of Bollywood and king of YouTube."

Bhuvan also shared a picture with King Khan on his Instagram.

Talking about his experience of working with the Baadshah actor, Bhuvan said, "When you get to work with SRK in whatever capacity, you never think twice. And here I am sharing a screen with one of the biggest stars of Bollywood for Pathaan, which is the biggest hit the industry has seen in its existence. King of Hearts or King of Bollywood.. SRK lives with all the adjectives that have been given to him. And both of us being from Delhi, it always feels like home with him. Each time I have worked with him it has always been special."

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan also starred John Abraham and Deepika Padukone in lead roles.

The film has emerged as the highest grossing Hindi film of all time, breaking the record of Bahubali 2.

Pathaan will be available to stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video from March 22, 2023.

