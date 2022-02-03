Watch: Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan share screen for the first time in throwback video

The actors had cameo appearances in Deepak Tijori’s 'Pehla Nasha' back in 1993

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 3 Feb 2022, 9:16 AM

Three top Bollywood superstars – Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Saif Ali Khan – had cameo appearances in Deepak Tijori’s Pehla Nasha, way back in 1993.

And Deepak has posted a video of the three actors along with Rahul Roy and Sudesh Berry on his Instagram page, almost three decades later, where they can be seen mentioning the names of the films they were featured in.

Saif, who starred in Parampara that year, said: “Isi tarah acche filmo ki Parampara banaye rakhna (Continue the tradition of doing good films).” The Yash Chopra film had top stars including Sunil Dutt, Vinod Khanna, Aamir Khan, Raveena Tandon and Anupam Kher.

Shah Rukh then chipped in: "Tumne toh Chamatkar kardiya, Gentleman. Main toh tumhara Deewana hogaya (You've done a miracle, gentleman. I've become your fan).” His remark included the films he starred in 1992: Chamatkar, Deewana and Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman. Others who were in these films included Naseeruddin Shah, Urmila Matondkar, Juhi Chawla, Rishi Kapoor and Nana Patekar.

Aamir Khan then said: “Lekin…Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar (Whoever wins is the king)." Sikander was the title of his 1992 film.

Pehla Nasha was the film in which Aamir, Shah Rukh and Saif featured together along with Rahul and Sudesh. It also saw Deepak as an actor, along with Pooja Bhatt, Raveena Tandon, Paresh Raval and a cameo appearance by Juhi Chawla.

