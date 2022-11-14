Watch: Samantha Prabhu drops glimpse of her intense training session for 'Yashoda'

The November 18 release comes 15 years after Enchanted
Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a behind-the-scenes of hardcore training for action scenes in Yashoda.
Taking to her Instagram on Sunday, the O Antava actor treated fans with a training video.
In the video, she can be seen practising action moves on the sets.
From working on the field to hitting the gym to train her body.
Recently, she celebrated the success of the film with her trainer and received her favourite Jalebi for the performance, especially the action scenes in Yashoda, currently showing in UAE cinemas.
In the movie, Samantha played a surrogate mother, unfolding the secrets of a serious medical crime with courage. She enrols on Eva, a company that's helping people fulfill their dreams of becoming parents through surrogacy. However, the route to embracing parenthood comes with a lot of challenges.
With Yashoda, Samantha has collaborated with Yannick Ben for the second time, after their first association for The Family Man. Recently, the stunt choreographer heaped praises on the leading lady for her dedication and devotion.
The action style in Yashoda has a mix of varied forms. The combination of fighting is a little bit of boxing, kickboxing, some projection in judo, Brazilian jujitsu, and also a mix of MMA.
Yashoda is a multi-lingual film, shot in Tamil and Telugu. Yashoda will be dubbed and released in three additional languages - Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam, making the broadest pan-India release for a female-led film.
Directed by Hari and Harish, Yashoda is produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad under the banner of Sridevi Movies.
