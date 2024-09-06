E-Paper

Watch: Salman Khan reveals his rib injury, cautions paparazzi to 'be careful'

He gently warned people to maintain a safe distance as he moved through the crowd

Published: Fri 6 Sep 2024, 2:15 PM

Bollywood actor Salman Khan is recovering from a rib injury he sustained while filming Sikandar. At a recent Bigg Boss event, the actor confirmed to the paparazzi that he had broken two ribs, a more serious injury than he had previously believed.

He disclosed to the paparazzi on Thursday at the shoot of the event that he had two broken ribs.


A horde of photographers surrounded the actor as he made his way to his vanity truck in a recent video. He gently warned people to maintain a safe distance as he moved through the crowd, saying, "Aaram se, do pasliyan tooti hain (Be careful, I have two broken ribs)."

After the actor's injury was confirmed, a close source told ANI that Salman was doing well and that the Sikandar filming was moving forward without any problems. The source further reassured that the injury was not serious.

Fans were alarmed to see the actor clearly squirming in agony as he felt his rib cage in a few of the event's images and videos.

In the recent video that has surfaced, they expressed their concerns saying, “It’s time Mr Salman Khan took his rib injury seriously. My prayers are for his early recovery." Another fan stated, “Get well soon Salman Bhai."

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by AR Murugadoss, Sikandar, Salman Khan's upcoming major production, is getting ready for an Eid release next year.

CT Desk

