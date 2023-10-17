Watch: Salman Khan fights Emraan Hashmi to save family, nation in revenge drama 'Tiger 3'

The movie will premiere on November 12 and will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages

by Web Desk Published: Tue 17 Oct 2023, 1:49 PM

Indian actors Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer 'Tiger 3' is one of the most eagerly anticipated films of the year. The Maneesh Sharma directorial film has generated a lot of interest among the audience after the release of its trailer.

Taking to social media platforms, Salman shared the trailer of the movie, which will be premiering in cinemas on November 12 and will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. A big surprise for fans was the introduction of Emraan Hashmi, who takes on the role of an antagonist in the third instalment.

The 2-minute-50-second-long trailer featured Salman as India's best agent, Tiger, trying to save his family and the country from an enemy (played by Emraan Hashmi) trying to take personal revenge for his family's loss.

This Diwali's complex release window has prompted YRF production to devise a strategic and unique release plan. 2023 is the year of 'Adhik Maas', which has led to complications regarding festival dates.

This year, Monday, November 13 is New Moon/Amavasya and the Govardhan Pooja/Gujarati New Year falls on November 14. Bhai Dooj is on November 15, giving the film an extended run in this crucial holiday period which will aid in collections through the week.

Talking about the film, Salman earlier said, "The action in Tiger 3 is raw, realistic yet spectacular. It is simply out of the world. What I love about the Tiger franchise is that the hero is presented as the larger-than-life Hindi film hero who can take on an army of people with his bare hands! He is okay to shed blood and still keep standing till everyone around him is finished."

He added, "The heroism (of Tiger) is in him taking the challenge head on and not back down just as a real-life tiger would do when he hunts his prey. My character, Tiger, will never retreat from a fight. He will never give up till he is breathing and he will be the last man standing for his country."

With inputs from ANI

ALSO READ: