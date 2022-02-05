Watch: Run Lola Run star Franka Potente tells Taapsee Pannu 'can't wait' to watch Looop Lapeta

"I think it is so exciting that you’re shooting a remake of Run Lola Run after all these years," Potente said.

Photo: Instagram

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sat 5 Feb 2022, 10:22 AM

Actress Taapsee Pannu, who features in Looop Lapeta, which premiered on Netflix on Friday, received a special message from Franka Potente, the German actor who featured in Run Lola Run, the original film.

“Hi guys, this is Franka,” she said in a special video message sent to Taapsee. “I think it is so exciting that you’re shooting a remake of Run Lola Run after all these years. I am honoured, I think it’s really cool so I just wanted to wish you good luck. Good luck to Taapsee, I’m sure you’ll be amazing and I can’t wait to see the film.”

Taapsee responded: “This makes it special looooooop number of times! Thank you, Franka! It’s launch day for #LooopLapeta & here we have the OG Savi, loooped along to win our hearts.”

The German experimental thriller featured as the country’s entry for Oscars in Best Foreign Language category in 1999.

The film, which got critical acclaim, follows Lola, who needed DM100,000 in 20 minutes to save her boyfriend's life. It was the highest-grossing German film in 1998.

In an interview with a newspaper, Taapsee said acting in it was like being in a college experimental cinema.

“The cast and crew were filled with so much ‘josh’ and passion, we all wanted to make something ‘zabardast’. It also helps when you don’t take things too ‘heavy-duty’, and make a film while having fun,” she said. “That vibe is reflecting in our film.”