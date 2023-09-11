Watch: Rumoured couple Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet creates buzz at US Open; video goes viral

The media mogul and the Hollywood star have been rumoured to be a couple for a while now

It seems like reality star and beauty mogul Kylie Jenner and Hollywood sensation Timothee Chalamet can't keep off the public display of affection (PDA). The duo, who recently made their first official appearance, reportedly as a couple at Beyonce's The Renaissance Tour concert, continued to turn heads at the US Open Men's final on Sunday in photos and videos that are now viral.

Decked out in coordinated black outfits, Kylie and Timothee occupied a premium spot in the VIP booth, where they couldn't seem to keep their hands off each other. Candid shots captured Kylie stroking Timothee's hair, punctuating their affectionate moments with applause for the players on the court.

Fans couldn't help but react to the couple's public display of affection on social media. Some were thrilled by the newfound romance, with one user exclaiming, "They letting everyone know now lol."

Speculation about Kylie and Timothee's relationship has been brewing for a few months now. Their debut appearance, reportedly as a couple at the Beyonce concert marked a turning point in their public acknowledgement of their connection. They were seen sharing kisses and cuddles, surrounded by friends and fellow Beyonce fans. Their cozying up continued at New York Fashion Week, where they attended a dinner hosted by Haider Ackermann and Augustinus Bader.

According to an insider who spoke to Entertainment Tonight in April, Kylie and Timothee have been keeping their relationship "fun" and "casual." Both stars have remained tight-lipped about their status, leaving fans intrigued.

Kylie Jenner, known for her role in the reality series Keeping Up With The Kardashians, skyrocketed to fame and was named one of the youngest self-made billionaires due to the success of her makeup line, Kylie Cosmetics.

Timothee Chalamet, an Academy Award nominee, gained widespread acclaim for his performance in Call Me By Your Name. He has since appeared in critically acclaimed films like Lady Bird, Little Women, Beautiful Boy, and Dune. Timothee is set to reprise his role in Dune Part II and star as the new Willy Wonka.

