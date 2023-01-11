Watch: Ram Charan talks about 'Naatu Naatu' journey at Golden Globes 2023

The actor attended the awards along with his 'RRR' team including director SS Rajamouli

Indian actor Ram Charan and Indian film director S. S. Rajamouli arrive for the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards

By CT Desk Published: Wed 11 Jan 2023, 11:07 AM Last updated: Wed 11 Jan 2023, 11:16 AM

Ahead of Naatu Naatu's big win for Best Original Song at the Golden Globe Awards, RRR star Ram Charan gave a byte on the red carpet.

He said, “As you know in India, everything is so musical, and talking about that song, my knees still wobble right now. It was the most difficult song we did, and I guess it all paid off, and why my director pushed Jr NTR and me to do what we did in that song… and look where we are… here, talking to you, on this carpet! I’m still digesting this whole journey from India to Los Angeles - the land of films, and it’s heartwarming, it’s overwhelming, and I’m slowly grasping everything now.”