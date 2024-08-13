E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Watch: Prince Harry's emotional moments at Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding go viral

A video comparing his tearful reaction to another deeply sensitive clip has resurfaced on TikTok

by

Somya Mehta
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

Published: Tue 13 Aug 2024, 12:57 PM

In a TikTok video that has received over 1.8 million views, Prince Harry's intense feelings from Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding are seen again.

In a now-viral TikTok video, Prince Harry is seen displaying strong emotions that he must manage while witnessing his brother, Prince William, get married to Kate Middleton.


The video, which was posted by @.bella.version, contrasts this emotional scene with another important event in Harry's life: his marriage to Meghan Markle in 2018 at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

@.bella.version isso aqui me coisou cara😭 #foryoupage #vaiprofy #fyp #foryou #realeza #katemiddleton #harryandkate #princeharry #taylorswift ♬ Love You So - The King Khan & BBQ Show

In his 2023 memoir, Spare, he recalled, "As Meg came nearer and nearer, I was giving thanks for all my choices."


A montage of heartwarming moments between Harry and Kate from the time he was a working royal finishes the viral film. Now that Harry's breakdown at William's wedding has happened again, attention has returned to the emotions he claimed to be experiencing at the time and wrote extensively about in Spare.

"I recall Kate walking down the aisle, looking incredible, and I recall Willy walking her back up the aisle, and as they disappeared through the door, into the carriage that would convey them to Buckingham Palace, into the eternal partnership they'd pledged, I recall thinking: Goodbye," Prince Harry described William and Kate's Westminster Abbey wedding in Spare.

"They made each other visibly happy, and therefore I was happy too. But in my gut I couldn't help feeling that this was yet another farewell under this horrid roof."

ALSO READ:

Somya Mehta

More news from Entertainment