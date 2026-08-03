Watch: Pakistan's Fatima Sana meets football star Jude Bellingham after Edgbaston win

Pakistani women's cricket captain Fatima Sana met England and Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham on the sidelines of Birmingham Phoenix's The Hundred fixture at Edgbaston on Saturday, August 1, before sharing a photo of the encounter on Instagram.

Jude Bellingham was at the ground in his role as a minority part-owner and investor in Birmingham Phoenix.

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Sharing a carousel of photos on Instagram, Sana posted a picture with the Real Madrid midfielder, who recently became an internet sensation following the viral "Jude aura" trend.

"What a day at Edgbaston. Our first W at home this season. Let's go!," she captioned the post.

The footballer was also seen in a separate video chatting with Sana before signing her batting gloves.

The post quickly drew attention online, with Bellingham among those who liked it. The football star's interaction, along with more than 123,000 other likes, fuelled excitement among fans from both the cricket and football worlds.

The meeting came after Pakistan secured their first home win of the season at Edgbaston, giving Sana another reason to celebrate.