Watch: Nora Fatehi sings Fifa World Cup song in Hindi, wows Bollywood stars and fans

The Moroccan-Canadian Bollywood celebrity, Nora Fatehi has featured in the latest official song for the Fifa World Cup 2022. She stars with three other Arab female artists in the song 'Light The Sky'.

Making India stand out from the rest, Fatehi sang a verse of the upbeat song in Hindi.

Singing the stanza solo, she belted out the lyrics:

Humein karna hai jo (Whatever we want to do)

Hum karenge wahi (We shall do that)

Hum jaisa yahan par koi bhi nahi (There is nobody else like us here)

Chahe east or west (Either east or west)

Hum milenge yahin (You'll find us here)

You don’t need no rest

You can lean on me

The Bollywood sensation dropped these lines with ease as she grooved to the song, displaying her popular dance moves.

Fatehi featured in the song with three other famous Arab artists including: Emirati singer Balqees, Iraqi superstar Rahma Riad, and award-winning singer-songwriter Manal from Morocco.

Bollywood stars showered her with praise as she took to Instagram announcing the release of the official song.

Varun Dhawan, immediately took to his Instagram stories to share a clip from the song and said: "This is so cool @NoraFatehi to be a part of the official Fifa World Cup soundtrack and represent India".

Elli Avram also commented on the 'O Saki Saki' star's post and said: "Well done Noriana".

Whereas, popular Hindi rapper and music artist Badshah commented: "Ye baat", which loosely translates to 'great job'.

