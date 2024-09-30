Watch: New dad Ranveer Singh beams with joy in first public appearance after daughter's birth

Published: Mon 30 Sep 2024, 8:41 PM Last updated: Mon 30 Sep 2024, 8:50 PM

Ranveer Singh made his first public appearance since becoming a dad, and his happiness was truly infectious.

The Bajirao Mastani actor attended the grand event 'United in Triumph,' hosted by the Ambanis at their luxurious home, Antilia, in Mumbai, India.

Ranveer couldn't hold back his excitement as he interacted with the paparazzi.

With a wide smile and his usual playful energy, he engaged in some fun banter with the shutterbugs, proudly stating, "Baap bann gaya re" (I have become a dad)!

The event brought together 140 Olympians and Paralympians for the first time under one roof, celebrating their success and remarkable journeys.

Following the joyful announcement of her daughter's arrival, Deepika recently offered a light-hearted peek into her motherhood journey through social media.

Deepika re-shared an Instagram reel that encapsulates the challenges of new parenthood humorously. The video features a woman navigating a chaotic morning routine, humorously portraying what if "adults ate like newborns."

The video begins with her waking up on a sofa, heading to the kitchen, and struggling to eat at the dining table, ultimately passing out right after her first bite.

Deepika accompanied the post with a GIF of a person peeking out from behind curtains, symbolising her new phase of life.

Deepika and Ranveer welcomed their first child on September 8. The news was confirmed by the couple via a heartfelt Instagram post.

The couple expressed their delight with the message, "Welcome Baby Girl 8.9.2024. Deepika and Ranveer."