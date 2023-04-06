Watch: Naatu Naatu dance craze catches Indian community in Vienna

Flash mob presentation was supported by the country's embassy in Austria

By ANI Published: Thu 6 Apr 2023, 9:32 PM

This is the year of 'Naatu Naatu' and the craze around the world refuses to die soon.

The Indian community in Vienna recently performed on the Oscar-winning song as a part of a flash mob presentation. Supported by the Indian Embassy, this is a celebration of Indian culture and music in Vienna, Austria.

The official account of the Indian embassy in Vienna shared the video on Twitter, in which, women across age groups are seen dancing to the tunes. Not only women, but kids have also joined them in this gala celebration.

The cross-cultural hit from the movie 'RRR' bagged the prestigious Oscar after beating songs like "This Is A Life" from "Everything Everywhere All at Once," "Applause" from "Tell It Like a Woman," and "Lift Me Up" from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever".

Before winning the Oscars, the song bagged awards on the global stage. In January, 'Naatu Naatu' won the Golden Globes in the 'Best Original Song' category.

Five days later, 'RRR' bagged two more awards at the 28th edition of the Critics Choice Awards. One is for the best song and another is for 'best foreign language film.'

The song was also released in Hindi as 'Naacho Naacho', in Tamil as 'Naattu Koothu', in Kannada as 'Halli Naatu' and in Malayalam as 'Karinthol'.

Its Hindi version was sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Vishal Mishra.

The hook steps, performed by Jr NTR and Ram Charan, went viral on social media and their energetic synchronisation made the song a treat to watch. (ANI)