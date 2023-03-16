Watch: Naatu Naatu composer Keeravaani gets sweet surprise from Carpenters singer

As per sources, a massive set will be constructed over 45 days to shoot the Salman-SRK action scene in the action thriller
When Indian composer M.M. Keeravaani went on the Dolby Theatre stage in Hollywood on March 12 to pick up his Best Original Song award for the song 'Naatu Naatu' from 'RRR' at this year’s Oscars, little did he realise that part of his acceptance speech that included a line from the 1972 hit, Top of the World, by the American band Carpenters, would catch the attention of the original Carpenters singer Richard Carpenter.
The legendary musician-singer and his children took to social media to congratulate Keeravaani and lyricist Chandrabose.
In the Instagram video clip, Richard can be seen playing the piano and singing along with the kids. “Heartfelt congratulations on your win for Best Original Song. Here is a little something from our family to you and yours,” Richard wrote in his post, as he and his troupe of young singers sing a version of the famous track.
‘RRR’ maker SS Rajamouli responded to Richard’s video and wrote, "Sir, throughout this Oscar campaign my brother maintained a calm composure whether it is before winning or after he didn't let his emotions out. But, the moment he saw this, he couldn't control the tears rolling down his cheeks.. most memorable moment for our family..Thank you so much.”
During his speech, Keeravaani said that he grew up listening to bands like the Carpenters. He sang part of his speech to the tune of Top of the World.
“‘RRR’ has to win, pride of every Indian,” Keeravani sang on stage, “and must put me on the top of the world.”
Naatu Naatu, from the Telugu film RRR, made history by becoming the first Indian film song to win an Oscar. The song has gone viral and has also inspired a TikTok challenge of the dance steps. The song received a standing ovation after it was performed live at the Oscars.
