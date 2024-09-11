Watch: Mukesh Ambani visits Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh in hospital to celebrate their baby girl

The couple posted their major moment on social media
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on September 8, celebrated with heartfelt wishes from friends and fans alike. The couple chose HN Reliance Hospital in south Mumbai, owned by Mukesh and Nita Ambani, for the delivery.
The business tycoon, Mukesh Ambani, himself visited the new parents in the hospital, arriving in a vehicle under tight security.
The close bond between the Ambani family and the couple was evident during Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding festivities. Despite being pregnant, Deepika actively participated in the celebrations, while Ranveer was a lively presence, dancing on stage and enjoying the events alongside her.
As a new father, Ranveer has taken a temporary break from his work to enjoy his paternity leave. The couple is set to reunite on screen for the upcoming Diwali release of Singham Again, a highly anticipated film that boasts a star-studded cast, including Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Tiger Shroff.
With their growing family and exciting projects ahead, Deepika and Ranveer are all set for a joyful and successful chapter in their lives.
