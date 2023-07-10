Watch: Mission Impossible team experiences Emirati culture, thanks Abu Dhabi

Siddhartha Dayani's clean moves and joyful expressions have received love from thousands
Tom Cruise and the team of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One visited Abu Dhabi’s major landmarks during their stay in the UAE Capital for the Middle East premiere of the movie.
A video shared by the Abu Dhabi Media Office showed the details of the team’s three-day tour of the Capital.
Tom Cruise is seen arriving on the first ever flight into the new Midfield Terminal at Abu Dhabi International Airport and then heads for the iconic Louvre Abu Dhabi for a photo shoot, interviews and a tour of the museum.
Co-stars, Simon Pegg, Hayley Atwell, and Pom Klementieff, as well as director Christopher McQuarrie, pay their own visit to the new terminal to meet the press and have a photocall showcasing the breathtaking architecture of the airport.
The action switches to Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental for the premiere, where the stars walk the red carpet to meet waves of Mission: Impossible fans. During interviews on the red carpet and their addresses in the Emirates Palace auditorium ahead of the film screening, Cruise, Pegg, Atwell, Klementieff, and McQuarrie offered thanks to Abu Dhabi for hosting the franchise once again, highlighting the incredible experience they have had in the emirate.
The cast then enjoyed a special experience hosted by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi in which they witnessed the rich Emirati culture.
The highly-anticipated seventh instalment of the Mission: Impossible franchise was filmed at the Midfield Terminal Building and Liwa Desert over the course of 15 days in 2021, with the full support of Abu Dhabi Film Commission (ADFC), part of the Creative Media Authority.
