Watch: Mike Tyson falls for TikTok prank

Published: Mon 12 Aug 2024, 11:55 AM Last updated: Mon 12 Aug 2024, 12:10 PM

A new TikTok trend has taken over the internet.

The "Give Me My Money" trend sees a group of people clapping and cheering after one of them utters the words in a silly manner. The prank is on the last person to utter the words, who expects the claps and cheers to follow but is instead met with an awkward reaction.

The latest victim to fall to this TikTok prank is none other than the legendary Mike Tyson. Given the boxer's stature, many are left wondering how "Iron" Mike fell for the prank. It was, however, his daughter Milan Tyson who made Mike a part of the video.

Watch the video below:

The video, originally shared on Milan's TikTok account, has now gone viral, garnering thousands of likes and comments, and some hilarious reactions from the viewers.

"Doing this to Mike Tyson gotta be scary," wrote one user.

"Good thing it is his daughter," another user wrote.