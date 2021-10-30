Watch: Fans pay final respects to legendary actor Puneeth Rajkummar's ahead of last rites

The late Power Star had contributed to the Karnataka CM Relief fund last year
Entertainment1 day ago
Thousands of grieving fans continue to flock the city's Kanteerava stadium on Saturday to pay their final respects to Kannada film star Puneeth Rajkumar, whose last rites is likely to be performed on Sunday.
The mortal remains will be taken in a procession from Kanteerava stadium at about 3pm to Kanteerava studio.
The state government has announced that Puneeth's last rites will be conducted with state honours at Dr Rajkumar Punyabhoomi in Kanteerava studio, next to his father and mother.
Considered as the Kannada cinema's reigning star, Puneeth, youngest of the five children of the thespian and matinee idol Dr Rajkumar passed away at the age of 46, after suffering a cardiac arrest on Friday.
Following in the footsteps of his father Rajkumar, the family has donated Puneeth's eyes.
ALSO READ:
Mortal remains of the actor, wrapped in the national tricolour have been kept at the stadium to enable fans and well-wishers to pay their respects all day on Saturday.
Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot accompanied by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and other ministers of the state cabinet were among those who paid their respects.
A steady stream of people from across the state have been pouring into the stadium since last evening.
Several film and political personalities have also paid their respects to the departed soul.
The late actor is survived by his wife Ashwini Revanth and daughters Drithi and Vanditha
The late Power Star had contributed to the Karnataka CM Relief fund last year
Entertainment1 day ago
He is expected to be discharged in a few days
Entertainment1 day ago
Trying our best to save him, says doctor
Entertainment1 day ago
Orders expected from the court’s registry later today, lawyer says.
Entertainment1 day ago
Bombay high court has granted bail to Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha arrested by the NCB in the drugs-on-cruise case
Entertainment1 day ago
The 70-year old was in Delhi a few days ago to receive the Dadasaheb Phalke Award
Entertainment1 day ago
Two others arrested in connection with the case were also granted bail
Entertainment2 days ago
His lawyer asserted that despite NCB's search, no drugs were recovered from Aryan
Entertainment3 days ago