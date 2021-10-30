Watch: Fans pay final respects to legendary actor Puneeth Rajkummar's ahead of last rites

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and CM Basavaraj Bommai paid their last respects

Thousands of grieving fans continue to flock the city's Kanteerava stadium on Saturday to pay their final respects to Kannada film star Puneeth Rajkumar, whose last rites is likely to be performed on Sunday.

The mortal remains will be taken in a procession from Kanteerava stadium at about 3pm to Kanteerava studio.

The state government has announced that Puneeth's last rites will be conducted with state honours at Dr Rajkumar Punyabhoomi in Kanteerava studio, next to his father and mother.

Considered as the Kannada cinema's reigning star, Puneeth, youngest of the five children of the thespian and matinee idol Dr Rajkumar passed away at the age of 46, after suffering a cardiac arrest on Friday.

Following in the footsteps of his father Rajkumar, the family has donated Puneeth's eyes.

Mortal remains of the actor, wrapped in the national tricolour have been kept at the stadium to enable fans and well-wishers to pay their respects all day on Saturday.

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot accompanied by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and other ministers of the state cabinet were among those who paid their respects.

A steady stream of people from across the state have been pouring into the stadium since last evening.

Several film and political personalities have also paid their respects to the departed soul.

The late actor is survived by his wife Ashwini Revanth and daughters Drithi and Vanditha