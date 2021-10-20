Watch: Latest trailer for 'Dubai: A Riveting Mystery' starring Jessica Alba, Zac Efron drops

Dubai Tourism has dropped the latest trailer for Dubai: A Riveting Mystery, a global campaign starring superstars Jessica Alba and Zac Efron.

Set against a thrilling music score, the campaign, which is a part of the Dubai Presents series, sees the duo journey across the city on a mysterious quest.

In keeping with the adventure-thriller genre, the trailer features a series of action-packed sequences and plenty of twists and turns showcased against recognisable cityscapes — from the alleyways of Al Seef and the glittering skyline of Downtown Dubai to the desert dunes.

Filmed by Director’s Guild award-winning director Craig Gillespie, the trailer celebrates a city that continues to embrace and celebrate its past, as it continues on its journey to the future.

Dubai: A Riveting Mystery will be released in 27 countries across 16 languages via cinema, print, broadcast, out of home, digital and social media channels complete with movie posters, digital trailers and more to keep viewers engaged and excited.

The campaign embraces cinematic storytelling to appeal to audiences across the globe, with each trailer designed to highlight bespoke itineraries and experiences across the city for all categories of travellers – from the best of luxury holidays and vacations filled with cultural exploration and discovery to active holidays with friends and the perfect getaway for families and more.