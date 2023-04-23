Bollywood: Kriti Sanon travels economy, plays with little kid inside plane in viral video

By ANI Published: Sun 23 Apr 2023, 7:12 PM Last updated: Sun 23 Apr 2023, 7:16 PM

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon recently travelled by economy class and played with a kid in the plane.

Paparazzi captured the scene and posted the video on Instagram which is winning netizens' hearts.

In the first video, Kriti was seen in a white dress with a pink shawl wrapped around her. Wearing a black mask, the 'Bhediya' actor made her way amid people inside the plane.

In another video, Kriti seemed to enjoy the company of a little one. She was holding the little child's hands, throwing a flying kiss towards her.

Before Kriti, Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aaryan, Aamir Khan were also spotted in the economy class at various points of time.

Kriti has an interesting line-up of movies in her kitty. Kriti teamed up with Tabu and Kareena Kapoor Khan for 'The Crew'. Diljit Dosanjh is also a part of the film. She has wrapped the shoot of a Maddock film, in which she has been cast opposite Shahid Kapoor.

Kriti will also be seen in Om Raut's 'Adipurush', where she will portray the role of Sita.

