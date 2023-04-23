Bollywood: Kriti Sanon travels economy, plays with little kid inside plane in viral video

Currently playing in UAE cinemas, the fantasy film stars Chris Pine, Hugh Grant, and Michelle Rodrigues among others
Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon recently travelled by economy class and played with a kid in the plane.
Paparazzi captured the scene and posted the video on Instagram which is winning netizens' hearts.
In the first video, Kriti was seen in a white dress with a pink shawl wrapped around her. Wearing a black mask, the 'Bhediya' actor made her way amid people inside the plane.
In another video, Kriti seemed to enjoy the company of a little one. She was holding the little child's hands, throwing a flying kiss towards her.
Before Kriti, Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aaryan, Aamir Khan were also spotted in the economy class at various points of time.
Kriti has an interesting line-up of movies in her kitty. Kriti teamed up with Tabu and Kareena Kapoor Khan for 'The Crew'. Diljit Dosanjh is also a part of the film. She has wrapped the shoot of a Maddock film, in which she has been cast opposite Shahid Kapoor.
Kriti will also be seen in Om Raut's 'Adipurush', where she will portray the role of Sita.
