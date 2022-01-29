Watch: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan back on screen together for new commercial

Would appreciate if Vamika's pictures are not clicked or published, says Kohli
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan have been seen together not just in popular movies, but in a number of television commercials. And the latest featuring the couple has won rave reviews on social media.
Saif is seen as a salesman offering a direct-to-home TV service to Kareena. When the angry customer taunts him that he has got the name of the service provider wrong, she asks him whether he considers her an idiot. “I have an MA in English,” she retorts.
Kareena storms out after he tells her that the brand has changed its name. “Gusse mein aap ekdum Kareena Kapoor lagti hain (In anger, you look just like Kareena Kapoor)," responds Saif.
After Kareena posted the video on her Instagram page, it racked up more than 1.5 million views only after a few hours.
Ranveer Singh commented: “Hahahahah ! Love it !” And Saba, Saif’s sister, also echoed the statement.
Kareena will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, a remake of Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump, which is scheduled to be released on April 14. Aamir Khan stars in the film, which has been directed by Advait Chandan.
Saif, who was last seen in Bhoot Police, will be seen in Om Raut’s Adipurush and with Hrithik Roshan in Vikram Vedha.
