Watch: Karan Johar's son Yash turns his dad's hair critic

Published: Thu 1 Feb 2024, 7:40 PM

Filmmaker Karan Johar is often seen shutting up the trolls with his replies but he was shocked and had no answer when his son Yash Johar criticised him for his hairstyle.

The ace director took to his Instagram handle to share a video in which he can be seen having a sweet conversation with his son about the hairstyle he wants to do for his dance performance.

Karan asked, "What do you want to do to your hair, Yash, for your dance performance?", To this Yash replied, "I want to do spike hair like that on top, and I also want to put blue colour."

To this, his dad responded, "You want to have a mohawk style hairstyle and with blue colour spray. You want to look like a rockstar?"

His son replied, "'Ya.'"

Johar replied, "Do you think you are a rock star?" To this, Yash replies, "Not now, but will be."

To this, Karan said, "God forbid, I don't know if that's going to go down well because you can't sing."

And after this, Yash came up with a breaking news, saying, "Okay, I got news. Dada does the worst hairstyle." "What", said the director. "Dada does the worst hairstyle. Oh! Is that what's your breaking news?" he added.

Yash challenged his father to shave his head in the manner of that individual (indicating a photo on the wall). Karan said, "I can't point to that; that's just offensive. Bye Bye and toodles," and the video concluded.

Karan captioned the video with, "My hair apparent!..#criticsathome". Huma Qureshi dropped fire emojis and mentioned, "Adorable...awwww". Riddhima Kapoor wrote, "So cute." ANI

ALSO READ: