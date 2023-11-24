Watch: Kanye West spotted barefoot in Dubai; here's why

Published: Fri 24 Nov 2023, 7:01 PM

This comes after pictures of Kanye West walking barefoot through Dubai went viral.

Kanye West was seen dining barefoot at Nobu by the Beach, the iconic Japanese restaurant in Atlantis The Royal Dubai resort.

In the pictures shared by Nobu Matsuhisa, the co-founder and head chef, on Instagram, we can see Kanye West and Chef Nobu flashing their million-dollar smiles for the camera. In one of the pictures, Chef Nobu is seen explaining the reason why the rapper is barefoot. The 46-year-old has gifted his Yeezy sock sneakers to the chef.

“The reason he was barefoot was because he gave me a pair of shoes of his design that he wore,” the chef wrote on Instagram.

The video comes weeks after Kanye West was spotted exploring the UNESCO World Heritage site, Diriyah, in the Middle East, with his daughter, North West, whom he shares with ex-wife Kim Kardashian. Pictures of the two were also shared by a fan page on Instagram.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian were married for six years. The couple got divorced in 2021. They share four children — North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

