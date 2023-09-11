Watch: Joe Jonas addresses fans at LA concert amid divorce with Sophie Turner

Various reports and rumours have surfaced, each offering different insights into the reasons behind the celebrity couple's breakup

Published: Mon 11 Sep 2023, 10:52 AM

Joe Jonas recently took a moment during the Jonas Brothes' Los Angeles concert at Dodger Stadium to address his fans and provide some insight into his personal life amid his high-profile divorce from actress Sophie Turner.

Amid the electrifying performance, Joe paused to speak to the audience, saying, "It’s been a crazy week. I just wanna say, look – if you don’t hear it from these lips, don’t believe it. OK?” His words were met with cheers and applause from the supportive crowd.

Expressing gratitude for the outpouring of love and support from fans, Joe added, “Thank you everyone for your love and support. Me and my family love you guys.”

The emotional moment continued as Joe performed Hesitate, a song he had previously dedicated to Sophie Turner.

The news of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's divorce came as a shock to many, as they had appeared to be a happily married couple. However, various reports and rumours have surfaced, each offering different insights into the reasons behind their breakup.

One report by TMZ suggested that Joe had seen or heard something on a Ring camera that led him to believe their marriage was "irretrievably broken." Additionally, it was noted that Sophie Turner's active social life and partying didn't align with Joe's preference for a quieter, home-based lifestyle.

Page Six reported that Joe had been unhappy for a considerable period, and divorce became a "last resort" for him. His primary concern was reportedly the well-being of their children, and the couple had been "going through it this year."

Another TMZ report hinted at Joe's alleged lack of support when Sophie was dealing with challenges after giving birth to their second child. It was claimed that he pressured her to attend industry events when she wanted to prioritize staying at home with their kids.

Despite these reports, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have chosen not to respond publicly. Instead, they released a joint statement on Instagram in which they described their decision to end their marriage as "united" and expressed their desire for privacy for themselves and their children.

The couple famously eloped in Las Vegas in May 2019 and later had a grand second wedding celebration in France surrounded by family and friends. Their prenuptial agreement, signed in April 2019, outlines the division of their assets, allowing Joe to retain his music royalties while Turner keeps her acting residuals.

