Watch: Jennifer Lopez's heartwarming birthday wish for husband Ben Affleck

The superstar shared an adorable video on Instagram in which the couple can be seen cruising around in a car

By CT Desk Published: Wed 16 Aug 2023, 1:47 PM

Celebrating her husband's 51st birthday, Jennifer Lopez shared a touching and rare glimpse into their private world. The usually reserved Ben Affleck, known for his serious demeanour, was caught on camera in a delightful moment of joy as he sang alongside J.Lo in a car ride. The Instagram video captured the couple singing Sam Cooke's classic love song, (What A) Wonderful World, with Lopez expertly documenting their shared musical interlude.

The accompanying caption was simple and heartfelt: "Dear Ben... Happy Birthday. I love you!" The two were casually dressed in matching white shirts, radiating a sense of comfort and companionship.

Fans flooded the comment section with adoration. One fan praised Lopez's ability to bring out Affleck's radiant side: "This is too cute. You glow when you're with him."

The couple's journey to this point has been one of rekindled love after their paths first crossed years ago. Amid media frenzy and external pressures, their romance was cut short. But the two reunited and remarried last year in July, about 20 years after they first set the world on fire as Bennifer from 2002 to 2004.

ALSO READ: