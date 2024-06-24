E-Paper

Watch 'Inside Out 2' and you could win a trip to Disneyland Paris

Dubai's Reel Cinemas has a special trip planned

By CT Desk

Published: Mon 24 Jun 2024, 2:13 PM

Last updated: Mon 24 Jun 2024, 2:14 PM

Fancy winning a trip to Disneyland Paris? There’s a pretty simple way to enter the competition; just book your tickets to see Inside Out 2 on the Reel Cinemas website or app before June 30 and you’ll be automatically in the running.

The prize includes access to Disneyland Paris, hotel accommodation with breakfast for four days, and round-trip flights for the winner plus three guests.


Once you claim the win, you’ll have up to a year to head to the theme park, but there are block-outdates on December 24, December 31, and public holidays in the UAE. At least one person in the group must be a minimum of 18 years old. The winner must ensure they meet all visa requirements for France.

