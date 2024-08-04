Watch: Hasbulla spotted at UFC event in Abu Dhabi

Published: Sun 4 Aug 2024, 4:21 PM

Popular internet personality Hasbulla, famous for his dwarfism and social media banter, was spotted at the UFC Fight Night event at Abu Dhabi's Etihad Arena on Saturday, August 3.

The 22-year-old, who is known to be around the likes of UFC greats Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev, was seated next to the octagon as the UFC event played out.

After the event's conclusion, Hasbulla was spotted greeting several fans who surrounded his car.

Watch below:

In addition to having an internet presence, the Russian media personality is famous for his feud with another social media sensation Abdu Rozik. The two are known to keep taking digs at one another, with several videos surfacing online, showcasing the rivalry. The two are waiting to square off in the ring, with a potential bout expected in the future.