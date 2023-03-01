Watch: Dubai expat gets golden ticket to Hollywood in new season of American Idol

Published: Wed 1 Mar 2023, 6:01 AM

Nutsa Buzaladze, a Georgian expat in Dubai, grew up a dream to be on American Idol since she was 8. She couldn’t believe it when she received a ‘yes’ from the three judges during an audition and got her golden ticket to Hollywood.

Nutza, a 25-year-old expat, was called JLo from Georgia by judge Luke Bryan during the audition that was aired on Monday. Other judges of the popular reality show, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, gave her their applauses after her performance of the Whitney Houston song, The Greatest Love of All.

“I think I’m in a dream,” she said before stepping on to the stage.

“I live in Dubai... I was flying for 17 hours. But I think it was totally worth it. I can’t believe I’m here,” she told the judges before her performance.

First she gave a rendition of Lady Marmalade, which according to Katy Perry, ‘turned up too hot’.

“There’s some voice in there,” the pop star said, warning Nutsa not to ‘push it’ before her second song. “Just give us natural beauty,” Perry said.

After the performance of her second song, the judges were all praise and Richie said: “You nailed it.”

Receiving the golden ticket to Hollywood, Nutsa couldn’t control her joy. “I got it,” she screamed and later said: “I think I’m going to die.”

Later, sharing the video of her performance on Instagram, Nutsa wrote: “Thank you guys sooooooo much for the love and support I received from morning... I feel soo thankful, grateful and blessed, kisses to all of you... Here’s my 1st song that i sang and I think that I was just tooo exctied, omg... but imagine dreaming about this moment for all of your life !!!! Still can’t believe this happened! I want to say biggest thanks to American Idol judges @lionelrichie @katyperry @lukebryan and @americanidol for this opportunity! I won’t let you down and will work on everything to become better for the hollywood week.”

