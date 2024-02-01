Watch: First teaser of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

Published: Thu 1 Feb 2024, 7:31 PM Last updated: Thu 1 Feb 2024, 7:32 PM

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali is all set to make his OTT debut with Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar web show.

On Tuesday, an intriguing asset of the show was unveiled. Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Sharmin Segal formed an ensemble cast of Heeramandi world.

The series is set in the midst of multiple power struggles in Heeramandi, Lahore (now part of Pakistan) and more generally in undivided, pre-independence India, where anti-colonial freedom movements were emerging.

Sharing the first look on Instagram, Netflix India wrote in the caption, "Here's your first look at legendary Indian creator Sanjay Leela Bhansali's first series EVER: Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar!"

Heeramandi has been one of the most important projects for Bhansali.

Talking about it, Bhansali earlier said, "This is an epic, first-of-its-kind series based on the courtesans of Lahore. It is an ambitious, grand and all-encompassing series; therefore I am nervous yet excited about making it. I am looking forward to my partnership with Netflix and bringing Heeramandi to audiences all over the world."

The makers described the show as "a mix of love, betrayal, succession, and politics in the kothas (house of courtesans)."

Heeramandi will be out on OTT this year. ANI

