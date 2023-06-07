Watch: Fawad Khan and 'Zindagi Gulzar Hai' co-star Sanam Saeed surprise fans with charming new ads

The Pakistani actor took to Instagram and shared three delightful new advertisements featuring both of them in romantic roles

By CT Desk Published: Wed 7 Jun 2023, 10:51 AM

The actors famous for their show Zindagi Gulzar Hai, Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed, surprised their fans with new ads for a Pakistani brand. Fawad took to Instagram and shared three delightful new advertisements featuring both of them in romantic roles. The fans of these actors were thrilled and delighted to witness their favourite couple together again.

The advertisements, OLX Pakistan, portray the two actors in various scenarios. In one ad, they are shown enjoying a vacation in the hills. Sanam is engrossed in taking selfies while Fawad is seen napping behind her. When she calls him over to capture some pictures, he accidentally drops her phone into a lake. However, Fawad quickly resolves the situation by promptly purchasing a new phone for her through the OLX app.

The next ad showcases them at their home, where Sanam appears annoyed with Fawad. As Fawad playfully teases her, she informs him that they have received yet another notice to vacate their house. In response, Fawad takes out his phone and starts searching for a new house using the app.

The final ad features both the actors riding a bike with a child. Unfortunately, the bike breaks down, but Fawad comes up with an idea to acquire a new car through the OLX app. The couple then happily drives off in their new car, concluding the series of ads on a positive note.