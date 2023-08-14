Watch: Fans ride tractors to theatres to catch Sunny Deol in action in 'Gadar 2'

Watch: Suhana Khan shells out two Rs500 notes for needy woman on street; video goes viral
Gadar 2, the sequel to the 2001 blockbuster hit Gadar, has taken the box office by storm since its release last Friday. A trending Instagram video showcases the extraordinary enthusiasm of fans arriving at cinema halls on tractors to catch Sunny Deol in action. The clip has quickly gone viral across social media platforms.
In the video, exuberant fans can be seen joyfully entering the theaters on tractors adorned with posters of Sunny Deol. The unique spectacle unfolded as fans cheered and celebrated, creating an unforgettable atmosphere.
Gadar 2's success is evident in its exceptional box office numbers. The film collected a staggering Rs400 million on its opening day and continued to shine with Rs43 million nett on the second day in India, according to Sacnilk.com. Directed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 is set against the backdrop of the tumultuous Crush India Movement of 1971. The storyline revolves around Sunny Deol's character, Tara Singh, embarking on a daring mission to Pakistan to rescue his son, Charan Jeet Singh (portrayed by Utkrash Sharma), from the clutches of the Pakistani Army. Ameesha Patel delivers a captivating performance as Tara's wife, Sakeena.
