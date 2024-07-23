Watch: 'Emily in Paris' Season 4 trailer drops

Published: Tue 23 Jul 2024, 1:52 PM Last updated: Tue 23 Jul 2024, 2:16 PM

The wait is over! The trailer of the fourth season of Netflix's hit series Emily in Paris is here with full of drama and romance.

Taking to Instagram, streaming platform Netflix treated fans with a trailer and captioned the post, “Let's deux it again. Emily in Paris season 4 is coming soon, only on Netflix Part 1 is out August 15, part 2 will be out September 12."

Season three left the hit series starring Lily Collins as Emily Cooper with a series of lingering bombshell reveals for Emily (involving a love triangle between Lucas Bravo's Gabriel and Lucien Laviscount's Alfie) and the rest of the cast.

The trailer shows Cooper looking forward to her happily ever after but not without some drama.

The first part of Emily in Paris season 4 will premiere on August 15 with five episodes, with the second part premiering on September 12 with five more.

Season four kicks off after the emotional whirlwind of Camille (Camille Razat) and Gabriel (Lucas Bravo)’s wedding, leaving Emily (Lily Collins) in a state of romantic turmoil, as confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter.

Torn between her feelings for Gabriel and Alfie (Lucien Laviscount), Emily's love life is more complicated than ever.