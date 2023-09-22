Watch: Ed Sheeran shares 'impromptu kitchen jam' session with 'Friends' star Courteney Cox

The film's remake has also allegedly been in the works
Ed Sheeran and Courteney Cox surprised everyone with their unexpected friendship, which recently sent fans in a tizzy on social media. Ed took to Instagram and Twitter to share a video where he sang a song inspired by the iconic sitcom Friends, in which Courteney starred.
In the video, Ed and Courteney shared a friendly moment. The Shape of You singer said, “Courteney, Courteney, Courteney. I wrote this song inspired by Friends, the show that you were on.” He then picked up his guitar and played a segment of the song American Town from his upcoming album, Autumn Variations, scheduled for release on September 29.
He began singing, “We ate Chinese food in small white boxes/Live the life we saw in Friends/ Your room it barely fits the mattress/ Wake up, leave for work again/ The wind it seems to blow right through us / Down jackets are the trend."
“Impromptu kitchen jam of American Town with my landlady @courteneycoxofficial, sorry for the late rent, I’m good for it," Ed captioned the Instagram post.
