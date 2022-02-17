Watch: Dubai's 3-ft tall Tajik singer woos Bollywood stunner Nora Fatehi with song

Thirty-three years have passed since the Bollywood blockbuster Maine Pyar Kiya hit Indian screens, but its evergreen songs seem to have lost none of their appeal.
Yet, no one expected Tajik internet sensation Abdu Rozik to greet actress Nora Fatehi with a perfect rendition of a chartbuster from the romantic musical film when the two stars met at a private event in Dubai on Wednesday (February 16, 2022).
Rozik, 18, who stands a little over 94cm, is the world’s smallest professional adult singer.
In the cute video, he is seen wooing the stunning Nora with a fantastic rendition of Dil Deewana, yesteryear hit, as they sat side-by-side on a sofa.
The Canadian actress of Indo-Moroccan origin can be seen listening to Rozik in rapt attention, as he renders the popular Hindi song without missing a beat. She appeared quite impressed by Rozik’s performance and applauded his fine talent, giving him a hug too.
Rozik, who received the UAE Golden Visa recently, was born into a poor family of gardeners in the Bangkent region of Tajikistan.
He suffered from rickets— a skeletal disorder that stunts growth among children.
As a child, he would make a living by singing songs at a local bazaar, often earning less than Dh2 a day.
Today, Rozik is a household name in Central Asia, with millions of followers on Instagram and TikTok.
He has recently teamed up with ace songwriter-producer RedOne, and Oscar-winning musician A. R. Rahman, during their visit to Dubai.
