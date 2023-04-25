Watch: Dubai social media star Abdu Rozik, partner Shiv recreate Salman-Aamir Khan magic; video goes viral

The duo, from the Bigg Boss reality TV show, are winning hearts online

By Web Desk Published: Tue 25 Apr 2023, 6:12 PM Last updated: Tue 25 Apr 2023, 6:20 PM

Diminutive Dubai-based Tajik singer and social media star, Abdu Rozik and his teammate from Bigg Boss 16, Shiv Thakare, took to Instagram to share a dance video of the song Do Mastane Chale Zindagi Banane from the 1994 Salman-Aamir Khan comedy ‘Andaz Apna Apna’ that has now gone viral.

Shiv and Abdu, nicknamed Shibdu by their fans due to their strong friendship, were two of the most known faces in the reality show.

In the video clip, both Abdu and Shiv can be seen greeting each other with a ‘high five’ and they then run around in a corridor. Following that they get into some odd dance steps, before watching some videos of other Bigg Boss contestants and end their act with a pillow fight.

Several fans to took to social media to respond. "How happy are both brothers even without Stan,” said a follower.

“Purest bond,” wrote another fan.

"Shibu rock," said another.

“How many more reels have Shiv hidden,” asked another follower.

Abdu was born into a poor family of gardeners in the Bangkent region of Tajikistan. He now holds a UAE Golden Visa and has signed on to a few Bollywood movies.