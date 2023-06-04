Watch: Dress made of teabags? Uorfi Javed stuns the internet with her creativity

By Web Desk Published: Sun 4 Jun 2023, 10:59 PM

Indian celebrity Uorfi Javed is known online for her quirky dressing style, and has taken the internet by storm yet again.

Taking to Instagram, the star uploaded her latest creation – a short dress made of teabags.

Referencing an old hindi meme, she captioned the video, "Hello frands, chai peelo (Hello friends, have some tea)".

The video opens with her dipping her teabag in a cup of tea as she has her 'lightbulb moment'. It then transitions to her having a sip of her tea while wearing a dress made of several of them.

She even pours water over the dress to show that it is truly made of teabags, as the water comes cascading down.

Uorfi Javed has been in hot water several times for her fashion choices, with the public either loving or hating her outfits.

