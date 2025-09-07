Watch: Did Salman Khan just roast Donald Trump on 'Bigg Boss 19'?

Bigg Boss 19 is only a couple weeks in, and Weekend Ka Vaar already has its share of fireworks. But in the latest episode hosted by Salman Khan on Saturday evening, it wasn’t just the contestants who faced the superstar’s trademark sass. This time, Salman seemed to take a swipe at none other than US President Donald Trump.

As always, Salman was schooling the housemates on their endless squabbles, calling out those pretending to be peacemakers while secretly stirring drama. In the middle of this, the actor dropped a sharp one-liner:

“Ye kya ho raha hai poori duniya me. Jo sabse zyada trouble phaila rahe hain, unhi ko peace prize chahiye” (What is happening worldwide? Those who are spreading trouble want the peace prize for themselves).

While he didn’t name anyone, the comment instantly reminded viewers of Trump. The former US President has often claimed credit for ‘resolving’ conflicts worldwide. Despite little acknowledgement from the countries involved, his supporters have even touted him as a Nobel Peace Prize candidate.

It didn’t take long for the clip to go viral. Fans on social media were quick to connect the dots. Some applauded the actor for his wit, while others simply laughed at the bold timing of the remark.

Salman continues to juggle his Bigg Boss 19 hosting duties with his film commitments. He’s expected to host Weekend Ka Vaar episodes for the next three months before taking a break. Meanwhile, the actor is busy shooting Battle of Galwan, directed by Apoorva Lakhia. The film, based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops, recently had Salman flying to Ladakh for an intensive shoot schedule.