Watch: Did Bollywood's Ranbir Kapoor photobomb Hollywood star Madelyn Cline at US Open?

Celebrity couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are in the US, spending some quality time

Bollywood’s power couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are currently having the time of their life in New York. From posing with fans to spending time with Ranbir’s sister, actress Karisma Kapoor, their holiday album screams fun from miles away.

Recently, Ranbir and Alia went to watch the US Open women’s single final between Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka. Well, not just that. Ranbir apparently photobombed Hollywood star Madelyn Cline. In a video that has surfaced online, the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery actress is sitting in the audience. Just a few seconds into the clip we get a glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor leaning and gesturing ‘V’ with his fingers.

Before this, pictures of Alia and Ranbir posing with a few fans at the games went viral. A fan page shared pictures, wherein Alia and Ranbir, twinning in black, are seen smiling for the camera with fans.

The Brahmastra stars jetted off to the Big Apple last month, after the success of Alia’s recent film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The film, directed by Karan Johar, also featured Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

On August 20, Ranbir and Alia were papped at the airport, before they flew off to the US.

Meanwhile, Alia was last seen in her Hollywood debut Heart Of Stone. The actress has Baiju Bawra and Jee Le Zaraa in the kitty. After Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar, Ranbir is awaiting the release of his crime drama Animal, which will hit the theatres in December.

