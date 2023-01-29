Watch: David Warner or Shah Rukh Khan? Cricketer becomes 'Pathaan' in video

The action flick reportedly minted over Rs550 million on the first day of its release
People from around the globe are showering love upon Shah Rukh Khan and his latest release 'Pathaan', including Australian cricketer David Warner.
On Saturday, Warner, who is an avid social media user, shared a video of himself where he can be seen in Pathaan's avatar. The cricketer morphed his face onto the Bollywood celebrity, leaving fans in splits.
"Wow what a film, can you name this?? #legend #icon," Warner captioned the post.
"Our David Warner is totally obsessed with India.. Indian Govt please give him Indian citizenship. India also loves our David Pathan," a social media user commented.
"Hahahha...you are looking so cute as Pathaan," another one wrote.
The batter has frequently shared videos on Indian songs on social media platforms. He often posts on Instagram and Tiktok.
Coming back to 'Pathaan', the film has created history at the box office. It has made Dh138.83 million worldwide in just three days.
Siddharth Anand has helmed 'Pathaan', which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles. One of the major highlights of the film is superstar Salman Khan's cameo as Tiger.
Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana also have pivotal roles in the action spy film, which hit the theatres on January 25. The film marked SRK's return to the silver screen after four years.
