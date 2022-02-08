Watch: Bollywood's 'khiladi' Akshay Kumar teams up with Tiger Shroff for 'Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan'

'The biggest action entertainer ever'

By Our Reporter Published: Tue 8 Feb 2022, 10:14 AM

Action stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff will be seen together in Ali Abbas Zaffar’s Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan, likely to be released in December 2023. The action-comedy will not be a remake of the original 1998 film, which starred Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda.

“Double Action, Double Dhamaka!! Ready Bade @akshaykumar akshaykumar toh khiladiyo ki tarah dikhaye heropanti ? So excited to present to you all, the Biggest action entertainer ever #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan,” Tiger said on Instagram on Tuesday.

Leading producer Vashu Bhagnani said the film is very close to his heart, “as it brought together two legends Amit ji and Govinda and was directed by my favourite Davidji. It is heartening to see my Chote Miyan Jackky recreate that magic along with Ali Abbas Zafar who has a brilliant vision for the film. I am so humbled to have Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff be our Bade Miyan Chote Miyan for a new generation of audiences in 2023.”

Akshay is collaborating with Vashu in Mission Cinderella and Tiger is shooting for another film, Ganpath. Akshay is working on several films that will be released over the next few months. They include Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey, Mission Cinderella, Ram Setu, Raksha Bandhan, Gorkha and Selfiee.