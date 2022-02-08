"I don’t look at myself as an action hero," the actor said.
Entertainment5 days ago
Action stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff will be seen together in Ali Abbas Zaffar’s Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan, likely to be released in December 2023. The action-comedy will not be a remake of the original 1998 film, which starred Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda.
“Double Action, Double Dhamaka!! Ready Bade @akshaykumar akshaykumar toh khiladiyo ki tarah dikhaye heropanti ? So excited to present to you all, the Biggest action entertainer ever #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan,” Tiger said on Instagram on Tuesday.
Leading producer Vashu Bhagnani said the film is very close to his heart, “as it brought together two legends Amit ji and Govinda and was directed by my favourite Davidji. It is heartening to see my Chote Miyan Jackky recreate that magic along with Ali Abbas Zafar who has a brilliant vision for the film. I am so humbled to have Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff be our Bade Miyan Chote Miyan for a new generation of audiences in 2023.”
ALSO READ:
Akshay is collaborating with Vashu in Mission Cinderella and Tiger is shooting for another film, Ganpath. Akshay is working on several films that will be released over the next few months. They include Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey, Mission Cinderella, Ram Setu, Raksha Bandhan, Gorkha and Selfiee.
"I don’t look at myself as an action hero," the actor said.
Entertainment5 days ago
The actors had cameo appearances in Deepak Tijori’s 'Pehla Nasha' back in 1993
Entertainment5 days ago
This is the fourth time Chan is attending the Olympics
Entertainment5 days ago
The relationship drama is out on OTT soon
Entertainment5 days ago
'I don’t know if I can do that chaotic pace and chaotic world anymore'
Entertainment6 days ago
The actor said the Holocaust 'is not about race, but about man's inhumanity to man.'
Entertainment6 days ago
Rumours that the pair were dating swirled for years before they confirmed last year that their romance was official
Entertainment1 week ago
Cheslie won the Miss USA pageant in 2019 and had been working as a correspondent for the entertainment show Extra
Entertainment1 week ago