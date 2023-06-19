Watch: Bollywood stars Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone shake a leg at Karan Deol's wedding reception

Pakistani singer Taher Shah turns actor, director, scriptwriter for his 'Eye To Eye' movie
B-town couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, popularly known as "DeepVeer", on Sunday attended the grand wedding reception of actor Sunny Deol's grandson Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya in Mumbai.
Several pictures and videos of the couple surfaced on social media in which both of them could be seen sitting and watching performances at the wedding party.
In one of the viral pictures, Ranveer-Deepika could be seen posing with the legendary actor Dharmendra and comedian Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni.
In another video, the couple can be seen shaking a leg on the dance floor as iconic tracks play.
For the reception party, the couple opted for traditional outfits. The 'Befikre' actor donned a short white sherwani and pants along with a matching stole and sunglasses, whereas Deepika is seen in a black anarkali.
In another viral video, the duo can be seen sitting together and watching a performance at the party.
Apart from them, actors like Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, and Anupam Kher among others also attended the event.
Karan Deol tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Drisha Acharya in Mumbai on Sunday morning. Sharing the first official wedding pictures of the newlyweds, actor Sunny Deol wrote on Instagram, "Today I gained a beautiful daughter. Bless you my bachas (children). God Bless!
Drisha, a fashion designer, is reportedly a descendant of legendary filmmaker Bimal Roy.Karan, meanwhile, made his Bollywood debut with father Sunny Deol's directorial 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' in 2019.
Sunny's younger son, Rajveer Deol is also set to make his acting debut with filmmaker Avnish Barjatya's first movie as a director.
The wedding was attended by the couple's friends and family at a gurudwara in Mumbai, India