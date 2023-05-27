Watch: Bollywood stars go sightseeing in UAE; have you spotted them in town?

Just ahead of the green carpet, IIFA Rocks, in Abu Dhabi, Nora Fatehi and Rajkummar Rao visited SeaWorld and Louvre

By Web Desk Published: Sat 27 May 2023, 11:28 AM

The biggest stars of Bollywood have descended in the UAE. With names like Salman Khan, Nora Fatehi and Vicky Kaushal gracing the capital for the grandest award show in the Hindi film industry, fans and residents have been enamoured of the popular celebrities.

Just ahead of the green carpet, IIFA Rocks, in Abu Dhabi, two big stars were spotted across the city.

In videos circulating online, Nora Fatehi was seen taking a tour of the recently opened SeaWorld, whereas, Rajkummar Rao was taking a look at the Louvre.

Nora Fatehi was seen wearing a ribbed, white skirt set. She looked stunning in the simple, chic outfit which she paired with white v-shaped heels and small earrings.

The actor and dancer was seen interacting with fans – especially, a little one – on her trip to SeaWorld. She participated in a pop quiz and marvelled at the beautiful fish.

Rajkummar Rao took a different route, deciding to explore the history and artefacts at the Louvre in Abu Dhabi. The star appeared in a video for the museum in which he spoke highly of the landmark.

Rao appreciated the structure and architecture of the museum. "I have never seen anything like this before in my life," he says in the short video. He also said he cherished the artefacts, paintings and sculptures present at the museum.

The actor also mentioned the Bollywood section at the museum saying he was "thrilled" to be there.

IIFA 2023 is all set to take place on Saturday, May 27 at Yas Island's Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

