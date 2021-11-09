Watch: PV Sindhu dances to viral song 'Love Nwantinti'

He was sentenced to 22 years in prison in 2020 for violating federal wildlife laws, failed murder-for-hire plot
Ace badminton player and Indian Olympian PV Sindhu shared a glimpse of her Diwali celebrations on social media.
The 26-year-old badminton star posted a clip of herself dancing to CKay's 'Love Nwantiti' on Instagram this Sunday.
Dressed in a sea-green Kanjeevaram lehenga, PV Sindhu shook a leg to the international chart-topping single which has taken over social media.
It has racked up millions of views, over 409,401 likes within a day of being posted on Instagram.
Conferred the Padma Bhushan
Sindhu has more reasons to celebrate as the Olympian was conferred the Padma Bhushan, India’s third-highest civilian award on Monday.
Indian President Ram Nath Kovind presented the Padma Awards 2020 at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.
The Padma Awards are one of the highest civilian honours of India announced annually on the eve of Republic Day.
“It is a proud moment. I am very thankful to the Government of India, all of the ministers and President sir for giving me this award. I am very very happy, these kinds of awards give us a lot of encouragement, support and motivation to do much better in the coming future,” PV Sindhu told ANI after receiving the Padma Bhushan award.
“Definitely I would work hard and give my best. I have some upcoming tournaments, so I hope I do well and give my best in them,” she added.
Sindhu has already been the recipient of Padam Shri in 2015, India’s fourth-highest civilian award and highest sporting honour of India, Khel Ratna award in 2016.
Post Rio 2016 silver medal, Sindhu went on to win medals at both the 2018 Commonwealth Games and Asian Games. In 2019, she became the first Indian to win the World Badminton Championships beating Nozomi Okuhara in the finals.
In 2021, Sindhu took a giant leap as she etched her name in the sporting history of the country after she clinched the bronze medal in the women’s singles competition at Tokyo 2020. With that bronze, Sindhu became the first woman from India to become a double Olympic medallist.
