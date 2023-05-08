Watch: Backstreet Boys 'dance' with Bollywood beauty Deepika Padukone in Abu Dhabi

Howie Dorough and Kevin Richardson were seen dancing to the tunes of 'Mohe Rang Do Laal' from the film Bajirao Mastani

by Ajanta Paul Published: Mon 8 May 2023, 2:57 PM

Indian actress Deepika Padukone has captivated millions with her stunning beauty, and her performances in blockbuster movies such as Pathaan, Piku and Bajirao Mastani have inspired countless fans to dance to their tunes. So much so that the 'boys' from one of the biggest boy bands of all time couldn't stop matching steps with the Cocktail actress.

Backstreet's Boys band members Howie Dorough and Kevin Richardson recently danced alongside Deepika in Abu Dhabi's Louvre museum on 'Mohe Rang Do Laal' from the film Bajirao Mastani.

Albeit, the two had to match steps with only the hologram of Deepika on the screen in front of them in Louvre Abu Dhabi. In a video shared by Howie, they were clearly struggling with the classical Indian dance steps but enjoying the whole new out-of-body experience.

Howie and Kevin danced in front of a green screen, and as they matched steps with Deepika, one could see them magically appear alongside the actress on the opposite screen. The track sees Deepika dressed in an all-white traditional attire as she sang and danced the sensuous love ballad in the film.

Watch them here:

Band in the UAE

Backstreet's Boys performed at the Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi on Sunday night (May 7) and fans were blown away by the 'incredible' show, which took them 'back to childhood'.

Ahead of the concert, the band members were out and about in the city, soaking in the country's rich cultural heritage and enjoying the scenic beaches in the UAE capital.

Howie Dorough and Kevin Richardson visited the Louvre museum and saw some of the masterpieces on display. Taking to Instagram, Howie wrote: "Had two great days in Abu Dhabi with too many photos to choose from. First part of the day we went to the Louvre museum. Saw the silver dome, Leonardo DiVinci, turtle rehabilitation spot and did some Bollywood dancing with @kevinscottrichardson. The next spot we went to was the Mosque [The Grand Mosque]."

They also visited the newly built Abrahamic Family House for Sunday Mass at St. Francis cathedral. Howie added: "Very cool centre bringing three religions celebrated at the cultural district."

Bandmate Nick Carter posted several images and videos while enjoying a beach day in Abu Dhabi and couldn't stop gushing about the beautiful view.

After their smashing performance in Abu Dhabi, Backstreet's Boys are heading to Bahrain for their show on May 9 and then flying to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, to perform on May 11.

