Watch: Aryan Khan released on bail after 22 days in jail

The son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was arrested in connection with a drug raid on a cruise off the coast of Mumbai

ANI

By Web Report Published: Sat 30 Oct 2021, 9:51 AM

Aryan Khan has been released on bail after spending 22 days in jail.

According to ANI, the son of Bollywood superstar walked out of Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail after being arrested by India's Narcotics Control Bureau in connection with a drug raid on a cruise ship.

The Bombay High Court on Thursday granted him bail. He has been in custody since October 2.

Two others, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, were also granted bail.

Several people were arrested in connection with the case. A special court had rejected Aryan's bail plea on October 20. Aryan then approached the Bombay High Court for an urgent bail hearing.