Watch: Anne Hathaway calms paparazzi during 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' filming

Anne Hathaway is proving once again that she can keep her cool under pressure — both on and off screen.

The Oscar-winning actor, 42, is currently reprising her role as Andrea Sachs for The Devil Wears Prada 2, which is filming in New York’s Central Park. But amid the excitement, things briefly turned tense when a group of paparazzi began bickering loudly, disrupting a scene.

In a video shared by People.com on Instagram, Hathaway can be heard calmly addressing the photographers: “Does everyone know that there are children on set? So everyone’s going to relax. We’re going to have a very nice day because we have children here.”

Nearly two decades after the original film became a pop culture phenomenon, the sequel revisits Andy Sachs as a seasoned media professional navigating an evolved fashion landscape. While plot details remain under wraps, fans are eager to see whether her dynamic with Meryl Streep’s formidable Miranda Priestly will rekindle old tensions.