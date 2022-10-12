Watch: Amitabh Bachchan tears up as Abhishek, Jaya surprise him on set for his birthday

The 80-year-old star's family planned an elaborate celebration on a special episode of KBC on October 11

Veteran actor and superstar Amitabh Bachchan celebrated his 80th birthday on October 11, amidst wishes from celebrities and fans all over the world.

The actor, who is also the host of popular game show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' (the Indian version of 'Who Wants To Be A Millionaire', and abbreviated as KBC), was surprised by his son and wife, actors Abhishek Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan on set while filming for the October 11 episode.

Promos showed the 80-year-old confused as the ending sound played over the speakers prematurely, and his son appeared from behind the stage.

Sony TV also posted a video of Abhishek introducing his mother, who came onto the stage and hugged a tearful Amitabh Bachchan. He is later seen wiping tears from his eyes.

Abhishek Bachchan shared a video that showed the process of planning the surprise on social media.

"It took a lot of secrecy, a lot of planning, a lot of hard-work and a lot of rehearsals to get it right. But then again, he deserves no less!" he wrote in the caption.

