Watch: American content creator hilariously replicates Uorfi Javed's unique fashion style

Uorfi Javed's distinctive fashion sense has garnered significant attention nationwide, as she boldly embraces unconventional outfits ranging from barricade-inspired ensembles to tree-themed attire. Recently, an American digital creator decided to pay homage to Uorfi's offbeat fashion choices by recreating one of her iconic looks, resulting in a hilarious video that has left many viewers in stitches.
The video, shared by Instagram content creator Chang Hee Kim, showcases him sporting an ensemble inspired by Uorfi's fashion statement. Opening with a clip featuring Uorfi herself donning a pair of jeans as a top, the video introduces Chang Hee Kim as he amusingly mimics her style. He even struts down a makeshift catwalk within the confines of his room, perfectly capturing the essence of Uorfi's unique fashion sense.
This post, which was only shared a few hours ago, has gone viral with thousands of people sharing it across social media. "Even my cat didn't approve," wrote Kim in the post caption. Several netizens have also left hilarious comments below the post.
