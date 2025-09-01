Watch: 'Aladdin' actor Mena Massoud and Emily Shah’s multicultural wedding

Aladdin star Mena Massoud and Jungle Cry actor Emily Shah have tied the knot in true cross-cultural style. The couple, who had been dating for four years before getting engaged in 2023, said “I do” in July in Tuscany, Italy. They only revealed the news this weekend by sharing a dreamy wedding video on Instagram.

“The wedding of our dreams,” Mena captioned the joint post with Emily, giving fans a peek into the vibrant festivities.

The wedding beautifully reflected the couple’s diverse heritage. Mena, whose family immigrated to Canada from Egypt when he was three, and Emily, who is half-Gujarati and half-American, honoured both backgrounds with two ceremonies.

They first had a traditional Hindu wedding, where Emily dazzled in a red sari and Mena wore a cream sherwani. The celebrations included all the desi grandeur, from a lively baraat to a sangeet, complete with dhol beats. The pair then exchanged vows in a Christian ceremony, dressed in elegant white ensembles.

According to Hindustan Times, Emily revealed to Vogue India that she and Mena first connected on a dating app for artists in 2018. They began dating in 2019, and Mena later proposed in Japan on her birthday in December 2023. Emily had shared pictures in July, writing, “From our engagement in Japan to our wedding in Italy… let’s do this habibi.”

Although they initially considered a quick wedding within six months of the proposal, the couple chose to wait and plan their Tuscan fairytale this year.

Mena shot to fame with Disney’s 2019 live-action Aladdin and was most recently seen in Wish You Were Here earlier this year. He will next appear in Tecie. Emily, meanwhile, has been in films like The Great New Wonderful and Fortune Defies Death. She starred alongside Jimmy Shergill and Kim Sharma in Kehtaa Hai Dil Baar Baar (2002) as a child actor, and most recently shared screen space with Abhay Deol in Jungle Cry (2023).