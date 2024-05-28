Watch: Akshay Kumar, Radhika Madan dance together on rooftop in viral video

The filmmaker made history on May 25, bagging the Grand Prix Award for the film 'All We Imagine As Light'
Actor Akshay Kumar, who is gearing up for his next release Sarfira, was recently spotted performing energetic dance moves along with Radhika Madan on a rooftop.
The video garnering attention of fans and went viral on social media.
In the video, Akshay and Radhika are seen together with two others. All four grooved to the beats of the music. The two can be seen performing dance steps on the background music. It seems to have been shot during the shoot of their upcoming film Sarfira.
Sarfira is a remake of Tamil film Soorarai Pottru. The title of the film was announced in February, and it is scheduled for release on July 12.
Taking to Instagram, Akshay shared a short teaser of the film which he captioned, "Dream so big, they call you crazy! #Sarfira releasing only in cinemas on 12th July, 2024."
The film is all set to hit theatres on July 12, 2024.
The film also features Madan, Paresh Rawal, and Seema Biswas in pivotal roles.
An incredible story, set in the world of startups and aviation, Sarfira is all set to inspire the common man to dream big and to chase your dreams even if the world calls you crazy.
South actor Suriya, who had played the lead role in Soorarai Pottru, will also be seen in a guest appearance role in 'Sarfira'.
