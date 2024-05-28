Watch: Akshay Kumar, Radhika Madan dance together on rooftop in viral video

Published: Tue 28 May 2024, 2:26 PM Last updated: Tue 28 May 2024, 2:27 PM

Actor Akshay Kumar, who is gearing up for his next release Sarfira, was recently spotted performing energetic dance moves along with Radhika Madan on a rooftop.

The video garnering attention of fans and went viral on social media.

In the video, Akshay and Radhika are seen together with two others. All four grooved to the beats of the music. The two can be seen performing dance steps on the background music. It seems to have been shot during the shoot of their upcoming film Sarfira.

Sarfira is a remake of Tamil film Soorarai Pottru. The title of the film was announced in February, and it is scheduled for release on July 12.

Taking to Instagram, Akshay shared a short teaser of the film which he captioned, "Dream so big, they call you crazy! #Sarfira releasing only in cinemas on 12th July, 2024."

The film is all set to hit theatres on July 12, 2024.